Aquinnah: Chins up

It’s Fair Week! The week that everyone on Martha’s Vineyard loses their minds from all the crowds, traffic, and entitlement. Even those of us who manage to keep it together, with a combination of deep breathing, impromptu venting/commiserating sessions on the Chilmark Store porch, trips to the beach, and ice cream and other substances, will find ourselves exploding if we see an oncoming car just think about passing that biker and coming into our lane this week. It’s the week where everyone has just had enough. And this goes for kids too. If you have children under the age of 12, I’m sorry. You will experience at least one epic meltdown per child this week, and it will be in public. But keep your chins up, everyone, Labor Day is 18 days away. Until then, breathe in, breathe out.

The Aquinnah Cultural Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. On Friday, August 18, guest artist Marlene Lopez, Mashpee Wampanoag, will be at the ACC to demonstrate traditional fingerweaving. Come and visit Marlene and see her incredible woven sashes and regalia items. Don’t miss “Our Story: 400 Years of Wampanoag History” at the ACC through Sept. 16. The exhibit covers aspects of Wampanoag history from the early 17th century that are not well known and still not often taught in the educational system.

They are also offering a Reading and Discussion group around the “Our Story” exhibit. There are two out of three sessions left of the series, on August 23 and Sept. 6, and there is room for more participants. The sessions are from 5 to 7 pm, and a light supper is served. On August 23, there will be a special guest presenter, Paula Peters, Mashpee Wampanoag, creator of the “Our Story” exhibit, and author of “Mashpee 9,” which concerns a 20th century legal case.

For more information on all programs, exhibits, and events, please contact the ACC at 508-645-7900 or aquinnahcc@gmail.com. Regular museum admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and children 12 and under.

At the library this week, Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. The Summer Speaker Series continues this Thursday at 5 pm: Constance Messmer will speak on her book, “Some Dogs Talk.” From 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, kids can come in and make flower crowns. This Saturday from 1 to 3 pm, come and celebrate the end of Summer Reading 2017 with homemade ice cream on the deck. You can eat the ice cream while wearing a flower crown that you made during craft time. On Tuesday, August 22, at 5 pm, as part of the Summer Speaker Series, Sarah Saltonstall will talk about the nonprofit Humane Borders.

Elise LeBovit is having a retrospective of photographs that she has taken over the years. The focus of the pictures is nature and the Vineyard. There will be a reception on Monday, August 21, from 4 to 8 pm. The show will also be open Tuesday and Wednesday, August 22 and 23, from 10 am to 7 pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Flip Scipio will be performing at the Yard this Tuesday at 7:30 pm in the Azro Cady show. Tickets are available at dancetheyard.org. The Yard offers yoga every morning of the week; drop-in classes are $20 each. Monday through Friday class is at 7 am, Saturday at 8 am, and Sunday at 9 am. They also offer dance classes Monday through Friday at 9 am and Saturday at 10:30 am. This week there will be a special guest teacher, Martha Hart Eddy, Tuesday through Thursday. Go to dancetheyard.org for all the details.

I know we are in the throes of August, but September is only two weeks away. ACE MV has over 20 classes starting in September and October. Many of them are very practical if you are thinking of expanding your professional skill set. Go to acemv.org or call 508-693-9222 for information on all their classes.

Laina Benoit turned 11 this past Saturday. When I asked her how she spent her birthday, she said that she had a special dinner at home and that she did not have a party because she’s going to Water Wizz later in the month. She’s so lucky! Barbie Bassett celebrates her birthday this Sunday. Noli Hoye Taylor and Trisha Mulligan both celebrate on August 23. Happy birthday, ladies!