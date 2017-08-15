Chilmark: The Flea

The Chilmark flea was rained out for a second Saturday this summer, but thankfully the road race got a break for its 40th, and the runners made their way down Middle Road. Check the full story at bit.ly/chilmarkroadrace. Congrats to Chilmarkers Theo Kunkel, Kieran Karabees, Jesse Aweida, Sarah Schapiro, Peaches Lamachia, and Sally Solmssen, who all placed either in their age groups or overall.

On wet mornings I like to watch the hummingbirds feed at my rose of Sharon. I’ve been swimming in the rain, walking in the rain, and enjoying the unusual summer quiet it brings. A great big 50th wedding anniversary shout-out to Nancy and Joel Aronie. Hard to believe this is the last week of our Community Center summer programming; I guess we’ve hit the high-water mark. And the Ag Fair is here all weekend long. If you stop by Thursday evening, you’ll hear Chilmarker Anne Cook’s band, the Devolvers, playing from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Mary Kuh Ambulos reported that the Ag Fair will open one hour early on Sunday, August 20, for special-needs kids and their families.

If you’re hoping for Chilmark Chocolates, you’ll have to wait until they reopen on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 11:30 am.

The Riparian Owners of Tisbury Great Pond will hold their annual meeting on Saturday, August 19, at 10am at Howes House in West Tisbury. All owners are cordially invited to attend. Topics under discussion include the health of the pond and the year’s openings. For questions or further information, please contact Ellen Sturgis, clerk, at rotgpond@gmail.com.

Vineyard Sound performs its last Tuesday evening from 8 to 9 pm at the Chilmark Community Church on August 22. Ms. Kahler also plays a musical meditation on Sundays from 5 to 5:30 pm through August.

Be sure to check out Chilmark artist Wendy Weldon, who has two Edgartown exhibits, at North Water Gallery and the Edgartown library, up through August.

Aquinnah’s Duck Inn owner Elise LeBovit is hosting an exhibit of her photographs, “Trees, Leaves, Flowers, and Vineyard Scenes,” with an artist reception on Monday, August 21, from 4 to 8 pm, or stop by from 10 am to 7 pm on Tuesday or Wednesday, August 22 and 23. For more info, call 508-645-9018.

It’s the final week of the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival Summer Series, with the documentary “The Last Laugh” on Monday, August 21, at 5 pm followed by a Q and A with director Ferne Pearlstein. Then dinner and music with a 7:30 pm showing of “Marjorie Prime.” The last day of films is Wednesday, August 23, with two films by Vineyard and New York director and filmmaker Susanna Styron at 5 pm, followed by dinner and music. At 8 pm, see “Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton,” and a discussion following with director Rory Kennedy. Thanks, TMVFF, for all the great films this summer! Learn more at tmvff.org.

Goat yoga with Josey Kirkland at Native Earth Teaching Farm continues on Saturdays at 10 am; August 19, Sept. 9 and 30, and Wednesdays at 5:30 pm, August 23 and 30. Cost is $25, participants must be 13 years or older, registration required. Please email joseykirkland@gmail.com.

Wi-Fi hotspots can be checked out at the Chilmark library; basically wireless Internet on the go, works anywhere there’s Verizon cell service, and the size of a wallet. Call Chilmark library at 508-645-3360 and ask for Rizwan if you have any questions. See “MVAA and Chilmark: Sustaining Heritage and Beauty,” at the Chilmark library through August 18. Cookbook author Joan Nathan speaks about her new book, “King Solomon’s Table: A Culinary Exploration of Jewish Cooking from Around the World” on Wednesday, August 23, at 5 pm at the Chilmark Public Library. Lego free build is offered every Tuesday through August at noon at the Chilmark Public Library; Stories and Songs continue on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am.

See Ragamala Dance Company perform “Nocturne” on Thursday, August 17, at 8 pm and Saturday, August 19, at 6:30 pm. All tickets available online at dancetheyard.org, or call 508-645-9662. Check the website for morning dance classes, and daily yoga classes. Catch Dance the Yard & Friends at the last weekend of Built on Stilts Dance Festival at Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs on Sunday, August 20, and Monday, August 21 (final night); both shows begin at 8 pm, drum circle warmup starts at 7:30 pm; donations accepted.

Sig Van Raan wrote, “Out of the mystic fog-enshrouded field came a ragtag group of softball players, enough to field two teams. Jim Feiner’s team disemboweled Sig Van Raan’s team 18-4. After an intense morning meditation, Sig pitched wildly (he was overheard muttering something about losing his attachment to the strike zone). Hans Solmssen took over pitching, and limited the damage. Tony ‘Bum Shoulder’ Horowitz played a valiant center field. Great seeing Gabe Petlin on his annual summer visit. Gabe’s son, Kenyon, played terrific short outfield, as did Will Lombardo, Mark Friedman’s grandson, who looks like a rising softball star with great fielding and hitting. Sofie Balaban celebrated her 14th birthday, treating everyone to homemade cupcakes. The commissioners will be meeting soon to decide on this year’s awardwinners; the coveted Howie Hustle award is up for grabs, as is this year’s MVP award.” All are welcome, especially enthusiastic younger folks. Join the fun Sunday mornings, games begin by 8 am, players arrive for warmup at 7:30 am.

Have a great week.