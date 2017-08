A Jeep Cherokee and a GMC Sierra pickup collided in front of the Verizon building on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road early Tuesday afternoon, sending an infant to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and jamming Edgartown-West Tisbury Road back to State Road. It also affected traffic on State Road, causing a snarl in the already busy Five Corners.

The infant was a passenger in the Jeep.

Tisbury Fire, EMS, Police and the Department of Public Works responded. No cause was immediately available.