Oak Bluffs: Illumination Night

It seems as if the lazy, hazy days of summer are rapidly coming to an end. Like a runner at a track meet who spots the finish line ahead, that mythical line of fall is within our sight. But we still have a few events that are offered to us.

This is the week that gave us Illumination Night, and our Fair is running through this Sunday in West Tisbury. Everyone is awaiting the fireworks in Ocean Park to light up the skies tomorrow. There will be a band concert first, and then the fireworks show will start at dark. As you are looking forward to this celebration or are enjoying it, please consider donating to the cost of this show. There will be places to make a donation throughout the park. Remember this event involves a lot of expense and much work by Fire Department personnel and many others. Thanks to all who make this celebration possible.

Attention, all Martha’s Vineyard educator retirees. On Tuesday, Sept. 5, you are invited to gather at the Barn, Bowl and Bistro at 13 Uncas Ave. in Oak Bluffs at noon for lunch. Duncan Ross has requested a menu similar to last year’s, and hopefully the price will stay at $25. He will let everyone know for sure as soon as he has the final quote. The deadline for signing up will be Friday, Sept. 1.

Our family enjoyed a brief visit by my son Dion Alley and his daughter Paige last week. They arrived from Houston to spend a few days that included business, a BBQ hosted by his sister Kati and David where cousins got together for fun and food, and other events where he spent some time with more family and friends. Then it was back to a very hot Houston.

On Thursday, August 17, at 6 pm Robert Wilkins, a U.S. Court of Appeals judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, will be giving a talk at our Oak Bluffs library about his new book, “Long Road to Hard Truth: The 100-Year Mission to Create the National Museum of African American History and Culture.” Part history and part memory, the book chronicles the near-century mission for building a museum that would gather, preserve, celebrate, and advance the facts and artifacts of the African American experience. Judge Wilkins was a member of the presidential advisory commission for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The library’s Classic American Literature Book Club meets on Saturday, August 19, at 12:30 pm to discuss their latest reading, “Stoner,” by John Williams.

Don’t miss out on Lawn Games and Lemonade on August 19 from 2 to 3 pm at the library. Enjoy lemonade while you play games from their circulating collection on the library lawn, weather permitting.

We send birthday smiles to Russ MacDonald on August 18, my favorite son Dion Alley and Becky Rogers on the 19th, Marilyn Wey on the 20th, Leon Holt and Erin deBettencourt on the 23rd, and Christine Anthony on the 24th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.