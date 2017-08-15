Opportunity lost

To the Editor:

What a pity to squash the initiative intended to improve the depressing look of the Vineyard Haven Post Office and surrounding area. It requires a very rigid interpretation of the word “gift” to construe a GoFundMe account created by a local businessman and the donated labor and materials of local people as such a “gift,” prohibited by federal regulations.

Vineyard Haven has been engaged for nearly two years in a visioning process, designed to invite citizen ideas to make the town more attractive, more navigable, and more pleasant to be in. The Cimenos’ beautification project focused on a major facility in town that, though essential, is ugly and poorly maintained. Postmasters past and present have allowed other citizen initiatives to make the place more attractive. Friends of Tisbury, Ken Ivory, and even I have been allowed to try to improve the look of barren, weedy patches that cry out to be planted and cared for. If the federal government, or the regional branch office, cannot or will not provide the funds to maintain the exterior appearance of its property, then why not allow citizens who live and work here to do the job voluntarily?

Perhaps more pertinent would be for the town to work collaboratively with the Post Office to undertake basic work to make the place more inviting: the new street cleaner could remove sand in the parking lot, which promotes weed growth; remove dead tree branches; and plant and maintain the areas along Beach Street, Lagoon Pond Road, and the parking island. It should be possible for federal and local officials to work out an arrangement, even a maintenance contract. A private individual plows snow. What arrangement allows that? As the gateway to the Vineyard, it is in the town’s interest to help upgrade a predominant portion of down-at-the-heels Five Corners.

Carol Gannon Salguero

Vineyard Haven