Chilmark Preschool announces new director

Chilmark Preschool is pleased to introduce its new director, Ursula Costin. According to a press release, Ms. Costin is a master educator who brings more than 25 years of teaching and director experience, as well as a Reggio Emilia–based philosophy, aligning perfectly with Chilmark Preschool. She earned a B.A. in Fine Arts from Roger Williams College, an M.S. in Early Childhood Education from Bank Street College of Education, and completed work in the Psy.D. program in School Psychology at New York University.

“I have never lived on Martha’s Vineyard before, but feel as though I am finally coming home. I am eagerly anticipating each new day with the children at Chilmark Preschool, and to seeing the Island world through their eyes,” said Ms. Costin.