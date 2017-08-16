Court Report August 7-14

August 7, 2017

Fabio D. Coutinho (Deolivera Coutinho), Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/31/84, disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; malicious destruction of property under $250: continued without finding for one year, must pay restitution (TBD), $50 VW and $65 PSF; threat to commit a crime: guilty — six months in the house of correction with 30 days to serve and 25 days credit, balance suspended, one year probation, must engage in treatment and follow treatment plans; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Fabio D. Coutinho (Deolivera Coutinho), Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/31/84, defacing property: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Michael E. Leighton, West Tisbury; DOB 11/12/68, disorderly conduct, threat to commit a crime, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Enos Ray, Tisbury; DOB 10/14/44, assault and battery on a family/household member, violating abuse prevention order, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Edmund J. Willoughby, Edgartown; DOB 8/15/82, larceny over $250, a second charge of larceny over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

August 10, 2017

Fernanda A. Dasilva, West Tisbury; DOB 12/1/81, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Carlos A. Guzman, Edgartown; DOB 11/5/93, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.

Adam Joseph Lucas, Little River, S.C.; DOB 5/1/85, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year; marked lanes violation: not responsible; speeding: not responsible; leaving the scene of property damage: continued without finding for one year; a second charge of leaving the scene of property damage: continued without finding for one year.

Hellen C. Ramos, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/12/80, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Emily K. Roberts, Edgartown; DOB 7/25/92, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; speeding in violation of special regulation: responsible, must pay $200 fine.

Martha L. Scheffer, Edgartown; DOB 10/29/91, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Sophia A. Stone, West Tisbury; DOB 1/19/92, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service.

Zachery R. Sweeney, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/11/85, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Curtis D. Wolfe, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/20/88, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

August 11, 2017

Kevin Boreri, Chilmark; DOB 3/12/63, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; leaving the scene of property damage: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Caitlin A. D’Amico, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/14/87, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and must complete 20 hours of community service; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible.

Christopher J. Demers, New York, N.Y.; DOB 5/26/65, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; speeding: not responsible.

Rickey J. Earnest, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/27/76, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Nataly Gomes, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/15/87, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Andrae D. Henry, Edgartown; DOB 7/31/94, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Ryan J. Levesque, Edgartown; DOB 12/13/96, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

August 14, 2017

Carolyn Ann Ellison, Bethesda, Md.; DOB 11/17/63, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Jordan Hernandez, Pembroke; DOB 8/14/92, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Ricardo A.G. Maye, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/17/95, negligent operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost; failure to drive in the right lane: not responsible.