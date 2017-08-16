Don Berwick speaks on “Healthcare as It Should Be”

On Thursday, Vineyard Haven Public Library presents a free talk by Donald M. Berwick, M.D.,

M.P.P., FRCP, president emeritus and senior fellow, Institute for Healthcare Improvement, and former administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. According to a press release, the talk will be on “Healthcare as It Should Be,” and is made possible by a grant from

the Califa Library Group and the National Science Foundation.

Dr. Berwick is one of the nation’s leading authorities on healthcare quality and improvement. In July 2010, President Obama appointed him to the position of administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), a position he held until December 2011.

Dr. Berwick is the author or co-author of over 160 scientific articles and six books. He also serves as lecturer in the Department of Health Care Policy at Harvard Medical School.

The talk will be on Thursday, August 17, at 7 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theater, 51 Spring St., Vineyard Haven. Call 508-696-4210 for details.