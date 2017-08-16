Honeys top Rug Sox

1 of 7

The Rug Sox and Honeys, the last survivors in the Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Softball League double-elimination tournament, played off Tuesday night at Veterans Park in Vineyard Haven. The Rug Sox came into the game unbeaten in the tournament, needing one win to clinch a first-ever title, while the Honeys, with a previous loss to the Sox, required two wins to claim their fifth championship.

On this night, the Honeys were too strong and made fewer mistakes. Sarah Wennes led the way at the plate, hitting for the cycle, with a single, triple, home run, double, and seven RBIs, and Kelly Silvia was lights out with her glove at shortstop in a 9-5 win.

The game was scoreless through two innings, and Sox third baseman Jen Oliver made a terrific grab in foul territory for the first out in the third, but the Honeys finally broke through with two runs. Sarah Wennes tripled to score Emily DeBettencourt, and Maggie Riseborough knocked in Wennes with an RBI single.

The Rug Sox offense finally got on track in the home half of the fourth as Jen Ingraham, Emily Turney, and Wink Cron all singled and Katherine Clark smacked a double to give the Sox a 3-2 lead.

The Honeys responded with five in the top of the fifth. Emily DeBettencourt led off with a single, Amy Maciel walked, Kelly Silvia singled, and Sarah Wennes cleared the bases with a grand slam to right-center.

Ms. Wennes capped off an MVP night with a two-run double in the sixth. The Rug Sox needed six runs in the seventh to tie the game. Marisa Estrella and Elizabeth Clark singled as the Sox made a spirited charge, but the rally fell short.

Kelly Silvia, Maggie Riseborough, and Kendall Robinson each had three hits in four at-bats for the Honeys, while Katherine Clark was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Sox.

With each team defeating the other once in the tournament, the Rug Sox and Honeys play again Thursday night in a winner-take-all finale on Veterans Park Field B at 6:15 pm.