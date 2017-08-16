‘The Last Laugh’ asks thought-provoking question

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival will screen a funny, thought-provoking documentary this Monday, August 21, at 5 pm at the Chilmark Community Center. “The Last Laugh” pairs clips and interviews from top comedians and prominent Jewish leaders to ask the ultimate taboo question: Can the Holocaust be funny? History shows that victims of the Holocaust themselves use humor as a means of survival and resistance. The film explores this topic as well as other controversial subjects.

Join documentary filmmaker Ferne Pearlstein for a discussion after the screening. Ms. Pearlstein is a writer and director whose work has screened all over the country. Her documentary “Sumo East and West” premiered at the Tribeca, Los Angeles, and Melbourne International Film Festivals, and she has three short films that aired at Sundance and on PBS.

Enjoy live music and food from Driftwood Kitchen after the screening. For more information, visit tmvff.org.