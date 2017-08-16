McCloskey – Ebersol

Melody Brooke McCloskey and Charles Duncan Ebersol were married July 29, 2017, at Blackberry Farm in Wallard, Tenn.

Mrs. Ebersol, 32, is the founder and CEO of StyleSeat, the premiere destination to book beauty appointments online, headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. She graduated from the University of California, Davis, with a dual degree in international relations and French.

She is the daughter of George E. McCloskey and Lisa M. McCloskey of Russian Hill, San Francisco. Her father is the head of trust and safety at Square Inc., a merchant services aggregator and mobile payment company based in San Francisco.

Mr. Ebersol, 34, is the chairman and founder of the Ebersol Lanigan Co., an awardwinning television and film production company based in Los Angeles, Calif. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., with a B.A. in television, film, and theater. He is a son of Dick and Susan Ebersol of Litchfield, Conn., and Chappaquiddick. His father, now retired, is the former chairman of NBC Sports & Olympics, and the co-creator of “Saturday Night Live.” His mother, also retired, was a television and film actress who starred in the hit shows “McMillan and Wife,” “Kate & Allie,” and “The Name of the Game.”