Plan your trips accordingly

Anyone taking the Steamship Authority ferries in the next few days should take note: The SSA has posted advisories on its website alerting travelers to big events on-Island and off that will affect its schedule.

The following trips will be diverted to Vineyard Haven due to road closures associated with the Ocean Park fireworks:

M/V Nantucket’s 6:30 pm trip to Oak Bluffs

M/V Nantucket’s 7:30 pm trip to Woods Hole

M/V Martha’s Vineyard’s 7:30 pm trip to Oak Bluffs

M/V Martha’s Vineyard’s 8:30 pm to Woods Hole

On Sunday, Woods Hole Road will be closed to all traffic for the Falmouth Road Race between 8:30 am and 10 am. Traffic delays are expected on Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the Island Queen, a passenger ferry between Falmouth and Oak Bluffs, is also alerting passengers to some expected delays.

On Friday, the 8:45 pm departure from Martha’s Vineyard is being delayed until 9:40 pm because of the Oak Bluffs fireworks.

And on Sunday, vehicles parked in the Island Queen’s Scranton Avenue lot won’t be able to depart until approximately 12 noon because of the road race.