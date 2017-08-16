Search warrant yields heroin, drug arrest

A West Tisbury man is being held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail on drug charges after a search of his home Saturday, according to police.

On Saturday, members of the West Tisbury Police Department along with the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force, comprised of officers from the Edgartown and Oak Bluffs police departments and Massachusetts State Police, executed a search warrant at 67 Skiffs Lane, West Tisbury. Police seized 14.1 grams of heroin with an approximate street value of over $2,800.

Roan Elgart is charged with possession with intent to distribute a class A substance subsequent offense, possession with intent to distribute a class D substance, and domestic assault and battery.

Mr. Elgart is currently being held at the Dukes County Jail.