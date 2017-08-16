Three Edgartown residents receive town lots

The Edgartown board of selectmen met on Monday at town hall to pull names for the lots on Sixth Street North. The three buildable half-acre lots were described as “community housing opportunities,” and the lots were subdivided from a town-owned 1.6-acre parcel. Qualified applicants proved they had lived or worked in Edgartown for the past five years. They had to be first-time homeowners, reside in affordable housing, or be a “displaced homemaker,” meaning an individual who depends on another household member’s income. The 25 qualified candidate names were written on Ping-Pong balls and placed in a rotating wooden box. Wanda Williams, town administrator, pulled the names of Ryan Leandro, Casey Ryan O’Connor, and Christopher Costello.