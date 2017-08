Vineyard Youth Tennis held its weekly Top Gun competition on Monday. Michael Gatus defeated Victoria Scott, 6-2, 6-0. Kelly Klaren defeated Hannah Rabasca, 6-2, 6-2. Grant McCargo defeated Chris Ferry, 2-6, 6-2. Spencer Pogue defeated Lizzie Williamson, 7-6, (3) 7-6 (5).

Top Gun is a competition held every Monday night at Vineyard Youth Tennis for the top junior tennis players on the Island.