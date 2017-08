This Island tradition returns for its ninth year on Saturday, August 19, at 8:45 am. The race starts at the FARM Institute and is a fast, flat course that is great for everyone from serious runners to first-timers. Preregistration for the 5K is $25, and $30 the day of. The fun run is $12 for preregistration, and $15 on the day. For more information about the course or to register, visit campjabberwocky.org.