Catch the Fireworks at Ocean Park on Friday, August 18, at 9 pm

The Oak Bluffs Fire Department has a few tips on making your fireworks-watching experience the best ever. First, it’s a good idea to arrive in Oak Bluffs by 7 pm, because parking is limited. You can park at Waban Park off Seaview Avenue between Nantucket and Tuckernuck avenues, or at Sunset Park, off New York Avenue across from Our Market. There’s a $10 charge for the evening to park in either place, and vehicles must be removed by midnight or they will be towed.

Once you find a parking spot, be sure to get to the bandstand in the park by 8 pm, when the Vineyard Haven Band starts to play. There’s no cost for watching the fireworks, but you can purchase an Oak Bluffs Fireworks T-shirt for $20, with all sales going to the Oak Bluffs Firemen’s Civic Association.

If weather prohibits the fireworks display on Friday, August 18, the rescheduled date will be Saturday, August 19, at 9 pm. For more information, visit oakbluffsfireandems.com.