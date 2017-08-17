Getting Tipsy

Thursday morning Bill Davies awoke to find his center console sport fisherman sinking in Oak Bluffs Harbor. He left the boat on Wednesday night at 10 pm with no visible issues. He received a call Thursday morning from the harbormaster informing him the boat had tipped on its side and was partially submerged in the water. According to the harbormaster’s office, the bilge pump on Mr. Davies boat may have stopped working. Mr. Davies said he was glad nobody was hurt. This is his 16th season docking at the harbor.