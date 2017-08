Illustrator and textile artist Marlene Cameron will be at the Polly Hill Arboretum on Thursday, August 17, to lead a class on homemade papermaking. At the end of the class you can take home your new paper made out of junk mail and scrap. Bring pressed flowers or other flat objects to embellish your paper. Dress for the possibility of being splashed with water. The class will run from 2 to 4 pm. $40 for nonmembers, $30 for members. Preregistration is required. Call 508-693-9426 to sign up.