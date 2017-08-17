Looking at what’s on the surface

Sargent Gallery explores the environment with its newest exhibit, “Surface Encounters, 4 Artists,” with an opening reception from 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, August 20. New works from mixed-media and 3D printing artist Mags Harries, photographer Felicia Murray, landscape oil painter Peter Roux, and ceramicist Lainey Fink Scott will present contrasting surfaces.

The surface of the earth and oceans, sea level rise, and climate change are the subject of Harries’ works. Black-and-white film photography by Felicia Murray reveals layers beyond the surface with detailed images of India, animals, and intimate portraits. Dimensional oil paintings of ascending clouds, moving landscapes, and saturated trees by Peter Roux present vast depth evoked by his process, technique, and content. Ceramic vessels, vases, and functional pottery by Lainey Fink Scott suggest coastal rocks and glacial deposits polished by weather and time. All four artists present their own versions of what lies on the surface.

Sargent Gallery is at 32 State Rd., Aquinnah. Visit sargentgallery.org for more information about this exhibit and other events.