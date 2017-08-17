New sculpture dances outdoors at the Field Gallery

“The Tango Dancers,” a new cast stainless steel sculpture by Chilmark artist Jay Lagemann, has joined the collection of dancing figures in the Field Gallery sculpture garden in the center of West Tisbury.

Mr. Lagemann, the creator of the iconic Swordfish Harpooner sculpture in Menemsha, credits artist and gallery founder Tom Maley as one of his major influences. “I was always impressed by the boldness and joy of Tom’s work, but it was in 1993 when I had a show of my outdoor sculpture that I realized how much joy and pleasure so many people got from interacting with Maley’s dancing ladies.”

“The Tango Dancers” joins Jay Lagemann’s Matisse-inspired sculptures “The Dance” and “Swinging Jenny.” In his studio, he is working on the “Jitterbug Dancers,” which may join them next summer. “I like the challenge of trying to sculpt dancing figures, to be able to give the feelings of motion and joy in something so solid and fixed as bronze and stainless steel,” the artist said.