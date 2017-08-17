Oak Bluffs fireworks moved to Sunday

A predicted rain storm, which could include thunder and lightning, is forcing the Oak Bluffs Fire Department to move its annual show to Sunday at 9 pm, Fire Chief John Rose told The Times.

“With a thunderstorm predicted, we just don’t want to take a chance,” Chief Rose said.

The fireworks could have been moved to Saturday, but rain is in the forecast until late morning, which wouldn’t provide enough time to set up the display and get it ready for that night, he said.

All parking plans remain the same for the event.