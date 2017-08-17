REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: August 7 – 11, 2017

Chilmark

Aug. 10, Clarissa Allen and Mitchell Posin, trustees of the Allen Farm Nominee Trust, sold a lot on Sheep’s Crossing to Ariel R. Ashe, trustee of Sheep Crossing Nominee Trust, for $1,250,000.

Aug. 10, John J. and Jamie N. Atkins sold 80 State Rd. to Elizabeth Lunbeck and Gary L. Gerstle for $920,000.

Edgartown

Aug. 7, Victor J. Defelice, Jr. and Sandra M. Defelice sold Unit 29, 15 Mill St. to Christon Family LLC for $156,000.

Aug. 11, Sarah B. Foehl sold 40 Fuller St. to Edwin H. Brooks 2nd and Louise Brooks for $1,300,000.