In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Broadway production of this work, there will be a dramatic reading of the “The Diary of Anne Frank” at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse on Sunday, August 27, at 7:30 pm by Francis Goodrich and Albert Hackett, adapted by Wendy Kesselman. Ms. Kesselman and Joann Green Breuer will host a discussion following the reading. $50 patron/ $30 general reserved seating. Proceeds benefit the Playhouse and Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center. Purchase tickets online at mvplayhouse.org.