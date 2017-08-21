Jane R. (Marz) Lison, 86, a recent resident of Windemere Nursing Home, died on Friday, August 18, 2017 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was married to Walter Charles Lison of the Henrietta Brewer House in Vineyard Haven and was the mother of Barbara Gubitose and Karen Campbell. Her memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced and a complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.