Oar and Paddle Regatta

Linda Huth and her son Alex Huth paddle a double kayak while their dog Gilligan strikes a pose on the bow. Alex flew in from Seattle to paddle with his mother. —Sam Moore

Join Island Spirit Kayak for its 26th annual Oar and Paddle Regatta on Sunday, August 27, at 10 am at Little Bridge at State Beach. Bring your four-legged friends; there are races for paddling with your dogs. Other categories for humans include kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, rowing, canoeing, and a kids’ race. Pre-register online at islandspiritkayak.com or by calling 508-693-9727. Sign-in is from 8:30-9:30 am. There will be a post-race BBQ. Medals and T-shirts will be given out. Free kayak and SUP rental with registration. $35.

