Join Island Spirit Kayak for its 26th annual Oar and Paddle Regatta on Sunday, August 27, at 10 am at Little Bridge at State Beach. Bring your four-legged friends; there are races for paddling with your dogs. Other categories for humans include kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, rowing, canoeing, and a kids’ race. Pre-register online at islandspiritkayak.com or by calling 508-693-9727. Sign-in is from 8:30-9:30 am. There will be a post-race BBQ. Medals and T-shirts will be given out. Free kayak and SUP rental with registration. $35.