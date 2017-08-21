Old Sculpin features new works by Valentine

Island artist Valentine has an artist’s reception on Sunday, August 27, from 5 to 7 pm at Old Sculpin Gallery on Dock Street in Edgartown. Her exhibit will be up through Sept. 1.

The show will include new work that offers a view of Lambert’s Cove meadow from three different points of view. Oceanscapes and views of Chilmark Pond will be the focus of other paintings in the exhibit.

“As a Martha’s Vineyard artist, the beauty of the Island and the light that bathes it work together to inspire my paintings,” Valerie says in her artist statement. “The hues of the changing windy skies and the turbulent, surging or, at times, calm ocean guide my work. There is a certain mix of blues and reds that make up the waters surrounding this Island. There is a coolness to our skies to be seen at the edges of a sunset. With ever-changing light, comes the ever-changing possibilities of painting compositions.”

For more information, visit the artist’s website gallerygallerymv.com or email vineyard.artist@gmail.com.