A roundup of eclipse events

They clap for sunsets at Menemsha, so what will happen this afternoon when the moon passes in front of the sun causing a solar eclipse?

Across the Island there are areas where you don’t have to watch this natural phenomenon alone. From roughly 1 to 4 pm., with a 2:47 pm peak performance, you can lurk in the shadows.

At the Vineyard Haven Library, for example, there is a gathering planned that will include refreshments, solar eclipse-viewing glasses for participants.

Over at the West Tisbury Library, they’re having eclipse activities with Janet Paquet starting at 1 pm. We had the details about the eclipse in this story in our Community section.

Astronomer Bruce Ward is also offering eclipse activities at Edgartown Library. Mr. Ward will set up a telescope on the grounds of the library for people to safely look at the eclipse, according to the library’s web site. At the library’s weather station, they’ll be charting changes in temperature and light during the eclipse, as well.

Of course, if you want to see the “Path of Totality,” well you’re out of luck unless you caught an early ferry. The path will cast a swath of full darkness across 14 states in the middle of the country, but the view here will be at 60 to 70 percent. If you’re OK with a “C”, the Island experience will be just fine.

And, by now you’ve heard the warnings. No viewing without specially-made glasses or one of those homemade viewers made out of cereal boxes. Here are all the details from NASA. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.