Sorority donates to Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Psi Iota Omega Chapter, made a $500 donation to Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living last Friday. According to a press release, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated® is America’s first Greek-letter organization established by black college women and was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1908. This presentation is part of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Family Strengthening Program, which targets critical issues that include community-based childhood hunger initiatives, launched in partnership with local agencies, food banks and community pantries; the Family Seasonal Wraps℠ Program, which gives clothing to families in need; and fiscal responsibility programs, where members work with partner organizations and families to help increase their understanding of budgeting, basic financial planning, and the benefits of home ownership.

The Psi Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha states in the release that it was honored to make this donation to the MV Center for Living, which empowers residents 55 and over to live their best lives.