Approaching the finish

Just two more weeks of racing are left on the Holmes Holes Sailing Association schedule. Beautiful Thursday evenings have been the rule this summer, and last week was no exception.

The 10mph SSW breeze drew 18 boats to the start for a triangular sail around the harbor. The beat home was long, no matter which side was chosen, but the ratings kept the results close. For the A Division, Truckin’, a J70 skippered by Zander Meleny was first on corrected time, one minute and 10 seconds ahead of Après, a J120 sailed by Steve Besse. Escape, a J100 sailed by Tom and Laurie Welch took third place. Three very different boats in 3rd, 4th, and 5th corrected to within six seconds of each other.

The B Division winner was the Alerion 28, Providence, owned by Stuart Halpert. Alan Wilson’s Altius, a Stuart Knockabout, came in second, and Wendell Colson sailing Silhouette, a Nonsuch 26.

The annual Chappaquiddick rendezvous race was held on a sparkling August 20. Scheduled for favorable tides in both directions, the 14 entrants enjoyed a building 10-knot breeze that edged around from NW to WSW throughout the course of the day. The longest leg to Edgartown was downwind, with most sails wing and wing. Finishing times were between just under two hours and two and a half hours for the nine mile course.

With the magic of handicapping, six and seven-minute time differences were reduced to only a few seconds. The A Division with five boats competing was won by Escape with Tango, another J100 skippered by Phil Hale, only 23 seconds behind. Frank Sutula’s Soma Holiday, a Hanse 335, nabbed the third spot.

Julia Lee, Woody Bowman’s 21’ Catboat won the B Division. Second place went to Silhouette skippered by Beck Colson, and Providence was third, although first over the line.

Saturday, Sept. 9, is the date of the 40th annual Moffett Race. Named for George Moffett, a dedicated and skillful sailor who was one of the founders of the Holmes Hole Sailing Association, it is open to all boats. A nice finale to the season, it provides bragging rights for 12 months to the winner. All information about the race and registration is available on holmeshole.org.