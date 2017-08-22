Aquinnah: Ice cream

I don’t know about you, but I may have overindulged at the Fair. Actually, I have been overindulging throughout most of the summer. Ice cream seems to be the number-one food staple in our family these days. I think I have eaten it every day (more or less) since summer began. Since I was already going strong, I was prepared for the excesses of the Fair. I stuck to my game plan: Pie Chicks cookiewich. If you didn’t have one, you truly missed out. It’s two homemade chocolate chip cookies with vanilla ice cream in between. I got one on my first visit to the Fair, even though it was rainy and not ice cream weather. When I went back on Sunday, a truly perfect ice cream day if ever there was one, I had intentions of trying Nicole Corbo’s homemade popsicles but I just had to have another cookiewich. After all, it would be a whole year before I get to have another.

At the library this week: Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. On Thursday evening at 5 pm, the Summer Speaker Series continues with “An Evening with Phil Weinstein.” On Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm kids (and grownups) can come in and make Cupcake Liner Turtles. On Tuesday, August 29, at 4 pm the Book Group will meet to discuss “Imagine Me Gone” by Adam Haslett. Also on Tuesday, at 5 pm, Richard Johnson will speak about the tick population on the Island as part of the Summer Speaker Series.

The ice cream social that the Aquinnah Public Library held this past Saturday was delightful. There were three flavors of homemade ice cream: chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, plus kids got the opportunity to make their own ice cream. It was not just an event for kids, I made myself a cone and had a nice, long chat with Rosa while my kid ran around burning off his sugar rush.

The Aquinnah Cultural Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. It is in the Edwin Devries Vanderhoop Homestead near the Gay Head Cliffs. The house holds great significance for Wampanoag people, as it was built in the late 19th century by a Wampanoag man, and lived in by many generations of the family. The museum has many original things from Edwin’s time, including photographs, period furniture, artwork, whaling items, and fossils from the Cliffs. If you have never been, it is worth stopping and seeing their exhibits on Wampanoag whaling, the Gay Head Lighthouse, and turn-of-the-century Wampanoag owned-and-operated inns and restaurants. The “Our Story” exhibit will be up until Sept. 16.

On Saturday, August 26, Nipmuc author and storyteller Larry Mann will speak and read from his books “Tales from the Whispering Basket” and “The Mourning Road to Thanksgiving.” After the reading, Larry will be doing a book signing. For more information on all ACC exhibits, programs and events, please contact us at 508-645-7900 or at aquinnahcc@gmail.com.

Joan LeLacheur is holding an Open Studio this Saturday, August 26, from 11 am to 5 pm at her studio at 42 Old South Rd. If you can’t make it, you can schedule an appointment at 508-645-9954 or joanlela57@gmail.com.

The theme of the sale is “Wear the Ocean.” There will be wampum jewelry made from quahog, conch, abalone, mussel shell, beads, and shapes in traditional and contemporary designs. You can also design your own piece. Susan Shea’s art cards will also be available for purchase.

As the summer winds down we say goodbye to many of our friends who we only see seasonally. Rachel and Mike McDonald headed back to Ithaca on Sunday. They left a little earlier than they usually do so that Rachel could complete a training for her new job as a high school librarian. Good luck on the new job Rachel and we will miss you and Mike. Congratulations to Naushon Vanderhoop who has a new baby girl, Wunotuway who joins big sister, Nanawusuwee. I can’t wait to meet the little one.