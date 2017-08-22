Austin Ryan Drouin, age 22, of Charleston, S.C., died unexpectedly on August 16, 2017. Austin was the beloved son of Alfred Drouin of Westwood and Diane Buschman Drouin of Osterville, and cherished brother of Madeleine Drouin of Boston. Known for his kind warm heart, gentle spirit, enthusiastic demeanor, and intense passion for learning, he was a joy to all of those whose lives he touched.

Austin graduated from the College of Charleston, class of 2017, with a bachelor of science degree in public health. He paved his path for a career in clinical research, having been a respected intern at the Biotechnology Research Institute at Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, as part of a collaborative program with the College of Charleston Department of Public Health. He worked within an interdisciplinary research team of research physicians, research nurses, and coordinators in the areas of pharmaceutical-sponsored clinical trials and the use of investigational products. He completed an independent study on natural supplementation for ADD/ADHD, resulting in a patent-pending product. He was an active participant in the College of Charleston community, one of a select group of underclassmen named to the Student Alumni Association, a member of the College of Charleston Swim Club, and a volunteer for many local nonprofit organizations, including the Cooper Bridge Run for charity. He worked part time while a student as a leasing agent at the Sterling Campus Center, assisting students enrolling at the College of Charleston.

Demonstrating his passion for health care and helping others, he also became a certified National EMT his sophomore year at the college and was accepted into the athletic training program for athletic injury for the college and surrounding high schools. In his youth, he spent several summer sessions as a camper at the Joslin Camp for Boys in Charlton, Mass., and as a high school student he was a CIT and counselor at the Camp. During two summers in college, Austin was a certified senior lifeguard at the Willlowbend Country Club in Mashpee.

While in high school, Austin received the sportsmanship award for the men’s varsity swim team and coaches award for varsity cross country at Barnstable Regional High School. He was a talented athlete, an avid runner, enjoyed playing golf at Brae Burn Country Club, playing squash, sailing on Cape Cod, and also loved music and playing piano by ear. He adored family visits, vacations, fishing, jumping off the “Jaws” bridge in Edgartown, biking, Ocean Park fireworks, and celebrating his summer birthday with his relatives on Martha’s Vineyard.

In addition to his parents and sister, he leaves his maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, aunts, uncles, several cousins, and dear friends. A private memorial service will be held on Martha’s Vineyard. Donations can be made in his memory to the Joslin Camp for Boys, 30 Ennis Rd., P.O. Box 356, Charlton, MA 01537-0356.