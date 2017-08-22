Black Violin performance postponed

Innovation Arts & Entertainment, the producer of the MV Concert Series, was notified that Black Violin will reschedule their Martha’s Vineyard performance originally planned for Wednesday, August 23, due to a family emergency. The new performance date will be August 21, 2018.

According to an Innovation Arts & Entertainment press release, Black Violin has also rescheduled performance dates for this week in Saratoga, N.Y., and Bethlehem, Pa.

The MV Concert Series states in the release that it looks forward to hosting Black Violin on the Island as part of the 2018 Summer Series.

Tickets purchased for the 2017 series performance will be honored for the new August 21, 2018 performance date. Should concertgoers prefer a refund, they can be processed through their point of purchase. If you’re a Martha’s Vineyard Series Member, email BoxOffice@MVConcertSeries.com to begin your refund process. If tickets were purchased through Ticketmaster.com, check your email for further instructions through Ticketmaster. If requested, refunds will appear on the card used for the purchase on the cardholder’s next statement. If viewing your account online, allow five to seven business days for the refund to become visible. For questions or concerns, contact boxoffice@mvconcertseries.com.