Chilmark: Local artists

We went to the Ag Fair on opening day, enjoyed every moment of viewing entries from quilts to draft horses, besides having dinner and running into friends. We took my 21-year-old son to University of Rochester for his outdoor club bike trip orientation. We took a whirlwind drive through Friday’s torrential downpours, visited the George Eastman House and were happy to find a couple of our Errata edition books for sale in their store. Made it home Sunday in time to stop by Eben Armer’s new granite sculpture exhibit and were thrilled to see Kara Taylor selling large giclee prints of some of her paintings, a fantastic bargain.

If you’re in Edgartown, check out Chilmark artist Wendy Weldon’s exhibit at North Water Gallery and at the Edgartown library, both up through August.

On Thursday, August 24, author Phil Weinstein will share work from his new book of essays at the Aquinnah library at 5 pm.

Author Skip Finley will speak about his forthcoming book “Whaling Captains of Color: A Voyage of Discovery” at the Edgartown library on Thursday, August 24, at 7 pm. According to Mr. Finley’s research, between 20 and 40 percent of whalers were black, and the danger and difficulty of the business produced the opportunity for 64 of them to become captains. Join them at the library to learn more about this very Vineyard subject.

It’s the annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast to benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group On Sunday, August 27, from 8:30 to 10:30 am in the Federated Church parish house at 45 South Summer St., Edgartown. Breakfast includes blueberry pancakes, bacon or sausage, syrup, and a beverage. Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children; and $25 for families with children. For more information call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org or see federatedchurchmv.org.

Enjoy goat yoga with Josey Kirkland at Native Earth Teaching Farm on Wednesday, August 30, from 5:30 to 6:45 pm. Cost is $25, participants must be 13 years or older, and registration is required, please email joseykirkland@gmail.com.

Constitutional law scholar Alan Dershowitz will lead a discussion about the state of presidential politics at the Chilmark library on Wednesday, August 30, at 5 pm in a talk about his new book “Trumped Up.” The last Lego free build is on August at noon at the Chilmark Public Library. Stories and Songs continue on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am.

Head to the West Tisbury library book release party on Sunday, August 27, from 6 to 7 pm and enjoy bubbles and cake while celebrating the release of Jennifer Tseng’s “The Passion of Woo and Isolde,” Sarah Waldman’s “Feeding a Family,” and Susie Middleton’s “Simple Green Suppers.” All are welcome.

On Tuesday, August 29, at 5:30 pm hear seasonal resident, investor, journalist, and economist Steven Rattner discuss health care, America’s relationship with Russia, the economy under President Trump, and much more at the Grange Hall. A Q and A session will follow. For tickets, go to mvmuseum.org or call 508-627-4441.

It’s Artists Rising Together on the Vineyard at the Yard with a poetry, music, and improv dance jam on Thursday, August 31, at 7 pm, Arlen and Lexie Roth on Friday, Sept.1, and Island Grown Dance on Saturday, Sept. 2. All performances begin at 7 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. For tickets and info see bit.ly/artonvine or call 508-645-9662.

This week’s Flanders Field softball report did not come from Sig Van Raan, who slept in Sunday morning and we hope gets over Lyme without any issues. That said, Hans Solmssen’s team lost both ends of a double header to the Tony Horwitz’s Howlers despite fielding a much stronger team. Erratic fielding, dropped pop-ups, blooped scoops, great pitching by Tony Horwitz and “hits where they ain’t” combined to affirm Chilmark softball at its best/worst. As always, good sportsmanship and good nature prevailed. On Sunday, August 27, awards will be handed out to noteworthy recipients with the annual softball potluck brunch to follow the games. Come one, come all to cheer team members on and join in this time-honored Sunday morning ritual.

