Dr. Henry Kriegstein speaks at Vineyard Haven library

On Thursday, August 24, Dr. Henry Kriegstein will speak on Digging for Dinosaurs in the Badlands as part of the Vineyard Haven library’s science speaker series, According to a press release, Dr. Kriegstein pursues his passion for paleontology, organizing private digs in the Dakotas, Wyoming, and Montana, and collecting dinosaur fossils. Every summer, he returns to the Badlands and continues his search for fossils. Dr. Kriegstein considers it a philosophical perspective on the mystery of life and the beauty of the colors of the mineral-laced fossils. He is by profession an ophthalmologist, but his interest in paleontology has taken him down a new path during his summers. The talk will be at 7 pm in the program room of the Vineyard Haven library.