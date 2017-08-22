Dr. William Lord Coleman died on August 21, 2017. Bill was a summer resident of Chilmark for over 35 years.

He will have a funeral in Chapel Hill, North Carolina this week and a memorial service on the Vineyard next year on August 21, 2018.

Bill loved boating, clamming, fishing and sitting on the front porch of Alley’s general store.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sister, Betsy; and his son, Justin. He is survived by his wife, Julie; daughter, Chandra; son-in-law, Lawrence; three grandchildren; three nieces and four nephews.

