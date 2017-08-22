Here comes the Waterworks

On August 27, from 5 to 9 pm, the Tisbury Waterworks will display paintings and sculptures by Island artists Steve Lohman, Sarah Nelson, and Darcie Lee Hanaway. The one-night-only exhibit will showcase the unique work of three artists who are part of the Island’s creative community.

Steve Lohman has been showing his work on-Island since the early 1980s. His 3D wire, steel, and neon sculptures are nationally and internationally known for their graceful balance of line, shadow, form, and structure. Mr. Lohman’s sculptures can be found all over the Island, in Boston, and as far as the Louis Vuitton headquarters in Asia. He spends his winters working in New Orleans, and comes back to the Vineyard every summer.

Sarah Nelson is a visual artist who works and lives in New Orleans, though she was born and raised on Martha’s Vineyard. Her recent work focuses on the abstract and visual qualities of sky and atmosphere. In her latest series of paintings, she developed a body of work which combines the physical grain of wood panel surfaces with the composition of her images.

Darcie Lee Hanaway is from Providence, R.I., and now creates on Martha’s Vineyard. She builds large installation sculptures out of found objects, salvaging pieces from scrap metal yards, off the side of the road, and at dumps. Now having relocated to the Vineyard, she works out of her Oak Bluffs studio, creating mixed media paintings inspired by her travels.