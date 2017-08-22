Marguerite McDonough turns 100

Marguerite McDonough, a resident of Havenside, will celebrate her 100th birthday on August 24. According to a press release, she was born in 1917 and had seven siblings. Her parents and her five sisters all lived well into their 90s, so she attributes her longevity to good genes, diet, and determination. Ms. McDonough put herself through nursing school and worked as a registered nurse for many years. Ms. McDonough is looking forward to her birthday parties and to spending time with her family, especially her five great-grandchildren.