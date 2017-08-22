Meagan Brown Andrews died suddenly on July 20, 2017, at the age of 34. She was born on Martha’s Vineyard and grew up in Edgartown. She loved the beach, horseback riding, being with friends, and living the Island life.

Meagan had a contagious smile and was always full of laughter. Friends were easily drawn to her. At a young age, she discovered traveling and enjoyed many trips with her family.

After losing her father, Harpo, in 2007, she decided to leave the Island and set out to see the country on her own. Her travels brought her to live in many different states, including Connecticut, Florida, Texas, Washington, Oregon, California, New Mexico, and Arizona to name a few. The Vineyard was always in her heart and she talked often about coming home to her beloved family and friends. Sadly, she never returned to the Island. On her travels, Meagan enjoyed meeting new people and helping out in homeless shelters and soup kitchens in many of the communities she called home. Along the way she met her fiancé, Alvaro Flores, and they traveled together for more than six years. They were recently staying with Al’s family in Mexico when Meagan passed away.

Meagan was predeceased by her father, James “Harpo” Andrews, her maternal grandfather, Arnold K Brown Jr., and her paternal grandmother Emily Guisti, as well as her dog Kain. She is survived by her mother, Cindy Brown Andrews, her sister, Tabitha Andrews and her fiancé Mike Williams, her nephews Lukah Vieira and Michael Williams, and her maternal grandmother, Edie Brown. She is also survived by Harpo’s siblings: Lynn Searle and family, David Andrews and family, and Cindy Maciel and family, as well as Cindy’s sister, Lynne Brown Strang and family.

A beautiful private family service was held for Meagan, and she is now at peace on the Vineyard. For all of you who touched her life, you will be forever in her heart.