The Permanent Endowment Fund for Martha’s Vineyard announces its 2017 Grant Cycle

The Permanent Endowment is proud to partner with many of the Island’s dedicated and creative organizations and initiatives that are working to enrich and improve the quality of life on Martha’s Vineyard. According to a press release, their grants provide financial support that help enhance the special character of the Island.

The Endowment is seeking applications for its 2017 grant cycle, and encourages applications that are responsive to community needs, which offer creative solutions to emerging issues, and that support the quality of life on the Island.

The Endowment’s yearly grants are awarded for new projects as well as for continuing programs across all aspects of Island life, including the arts, community, education, environment, and health. This fall they anticipate awarding over $102,000 in grants, ranging in size from $1,000 to $10,000.

The 2017 grant application, which includes a list of criteria used for decision-making, may be found at endowmv.org. Applications must be submitted online by Sept. 17, with grants awarded in early November.

For questions, contact Emily Bramhall, executive director, at ebramhall@endowmv.org or Andria Jason, director of operations, at ajason@endowmv.org or call the office at 508-338-4665.