Tisbury: Digging for Dinosaurs

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes when I open my mouth, my mother comes out.

This evening, Thursday, August 24, Dr. Henry Kriegstein will speak on Digging for Dinosaurs in the Badlands at 7 pm at the Vineyard Haven library. He organizes private digs in the Badlands, the Dakotas, Wyoming, and Montana, where he collects dinosaur fossils every summer. He will share his pleasure in observing the mystery of life and the colors of the mineral-laced fossils with you. The event is made possible by a grant from the National Science Foundation. In his real life, he is an ophthalmologist.

Saturday, August 26, is the Library Friends monthly meeting at 10:30 am. All volunteers, and those who are interested in knowing more about the Friends, are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Our granddaughters brought their parents down to the Island just to enjoy the Fair. The kids have been at a summer camp in New Hampshire, where the younger delighted in a six-mile canoe trip down the Connecticut River, while the elder enjoyed creative activities. We had another special treat; for the first time the younger girl wrote and mailed a sweet note to us all on her own. What a delight to see these children grow up.

This is the first time in forever that I have not been able to go to the Fair, and I know I missed some wonderful things. On the other hand, grandchildren and children were absolutely pleased with the Fair. Friends from Virginia with a couple more youngsters joined in their excursion on the last day. All declared this was the best Fair ever. Can a Fair be awarded a blue ribbon?

On Sunday, August 27, you are invited to a Blueberry Pancake Breakfast to benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 10:30 am in the Federated Church parish house. Enjoy blueberry pancakes, bacon or sausage, syrup, and a beverage. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, or $25 for families with children. Find out more by calling 508-627-4421.

This is the last Saturday — August 26 — for the Felix Neck program that explores a different aspect of Sengekontacket Pond each week. From the birds above to the creatures below the water’s surface, this program includes hands-on activities for all ages from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Free, sponsored by Friends of Sengekontacket. Meet at the Little Bridge on Beach Road, on the pond side.

When we were kids, we knew September was really the beginning of the year. We often had some new school clothes and school supplies. That was the time to get down to business. Ace MV has the same attitude. Their fall programs are set to help you get down to business. Whether you want to improve computer skills, learn more about websites and excel, or you need to take bookkeeping or get a commercial license, this is the time to do it. Call 508-693-9222 or see acemv.org.

Island artist Elizabeth Whelan will display a dozen portraits of Artists in Art in the shop at Stina Sayre Design from Sept. 1 through Labor Day. Some of the artists featured are Marjorie Mason, Max Decker, John Holladay, Jack Yuen, Deborah T. Colter, Colin Ruel, Kenneth Vincent, Elizabeth Taft, and Traeger di Pietro. Meet the artist as well as fashion designer Stina Sayre on Friday, Sept. 1, from 5 to 7 pm during First Fridays Vineyard Haven.

Tickets and passes for the MV International Film Festival, from Sept. 5 through Sept. 10, are available now at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center. More at mvfilmsociety.com.

Do you want to know more about how the Tisbury CPA funds may get used this year? There is a public information meeting to be held on Monday, Sept. 11, at 5 pm in the community room at the new fire station. The Community Preservation Committee wants your comments and questions. If you want an application, go to tisburyma.gov@gmail.com or email tisburycpc@gmail.com.

Happy anniversary to David and Elizabeth Beim on Tuesday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Marguerite McDonough, a resident at Havenside. She celebrates her 100th birthday today with family and close friends. [508-696-4850]

Wish the best tomorrow to Sherm Goldstein. Happy birthday to Barbara Bruck on Monday. Cynthia Walker parties on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes doing your best means accepting that not all days are productive. Take care of yourself and try again tomorrow.