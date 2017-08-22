Victoria Scott wins Top Gun

Victoria Scott won the Top Gun award at Vineyard Youth Tennis on Monday night with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Grant McCargo. Ms. Scott only lost one other match the whole summer season en route to her first Top Gun victory.

Top Gun tournaments are held each Monday evening during the summer at Vineyard Youth Tennis, with the top juniors on the Island competing. Previous winners are Zak Danz, Kelly Klaren, and Kent Leonard.

Lizzie Williamson defeated Rachel McCann 6-1, 6-1. Kelly Klaren defeated Max Deresh 2-6, 6-2 (10-5). Spencer Pogue defeated Kiric Hallahan 6-1, 6-3.

In other tennis news, the 2017 MVCT Pro Am was at held at Farm Neck, with the proceeds benefiting Vineyard Youth Tennis. Doug’s Dragons, the team made up of Boathouse pro Doug Browne, Zak Danz, David Lott, and David Addazio defeated Matt’s Monsters in the final. Matt’s team was composed of West Chop pro Matt Breen, Liz Roberts, Carl Folta, and Kim Pappas.