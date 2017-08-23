Adam Wilson joins DONG staff

It’s official, former Aquinnah town administrator Adam Wilson joined DONG Energy as the company’s liaison to Martha’s Vineyard residents and community groups.

As The Times reported in May, Mr. Wilson left his job with Aquinnah to pursue a job with the offshore wind company Bay State Wind, a collaboration between DONG and Eversource. The company is one of three vying to be the first to install wind turbines 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

According to a press release, Mr. Wilson will work with residents, representatives, organizations, and businesses to provide information about the project and ensure that local voices are heard throughout the process.

Prior to working for the town, Mr. Wilson served as zoning officer for Oak Bluffs and was the owner of Adam Cab, the release states.