Cindy Marie (Burgess) Griesser-Corner, “Island Girl,” of Vineyard Haven died at Mass General Hospital with her loving daughter by her side on Friday evening, August 11, 2017. She was 61.

Cindy loved the Island, home of her birth on Septe. 17, 1955, the daughter of Manuel H. and Eleanor J. (Sylva) Burgess. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and an avid dart player at the P.A. Club. She worked at various childcare facilities, as a secretary at MV Auto Salvage, and as a home health aide for the V.N.A.

Cindy was married to Timothy B. Corner; had two great kids with Peter Griesser, (who predeceased her), Holly Wallace of Oakland, Calif., and Clinton Griesser, (who predeceased her on August 27, 2016). She also has two caring sisters, Joyce Boyd and Sylvia Olejarez both of Vineyard Haven.

Help us celebrate her life at the memorial service to be held on Saturday, August 26, at 11am, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Roger Spinney in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:30 am. Please join the family after the services at the P.A. Club; please bring a dish to share.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.

