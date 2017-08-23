Court report August 3-August 21

August 3, 2017

Wemerson Paulo Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/29/80, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

August 4, 2017

Michael E. Almeida Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/12/80, assault and battery on a family/household member, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.

August 10, 2017

Curtis D. Wolfe, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/20/88, evading taxi fare, assault and battery on police officer, resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property under $250: continued to pretrial conference.

August 17, 2017

Gilson R. Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/5/66, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Brian W. Frost Jr., Edgartown; DOB 10/28/97, trespassing: to be dismissed upon payment of $300 court cost; disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Steven C. Jordan Jr., Edgartown; DOB 5/4/95, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Caroline M. Kruk, Easton, CT; DOB 4/16/96, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, wrong way on a state highway: continued to pretrial conference.

Cameron James Maciel, West Tisbury; DOB 7/27/98, trespassing: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

William F. McGourty, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/1/63, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

August 18, 2017

Sharon H. Fisher, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/15/66, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Derek Strepa, Pittsfield; DOB 7/14/89, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Thomas Wasynczuk, Westwood; DOB 6/6/98, attempt to procure liquor by person under 21: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; false/misuse of liquor identity card/license: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

August 21, 2017

James Curtis Baclawski, Greenwich, CT; DOB 5/10/86, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service; failure to stop/yield: not responsible; registration sticker missing: not responsible.

Roan W. Elgart, West Tisbury; DOB 7/18/75, assault and battery on a family/household member, possession to distribute class A drug (heroin), subsequent offense: continued to pretrial conference.

Roan W. Elgart, West Tisbury; DOB 7/18/75, possession to distribute class D drug (marijuana): continued to pretrial conference.

Shane A. Harthcock, Edgartown; DOB 5/9/81, OUI-liquor or .08%, 3rd offense: guilty – six months in the house of correction committed with 11 days credit; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Matthew M. Hayden, West Tisbury; DOB 5/22/73, marked lanes violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for six months, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service.