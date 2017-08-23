Lee Greathouse wins 5K Run for Camp Jabberwocky

Lee Greathouse, seen here completing the Gay Head 10K, was the top runner at the Jabberwocky 5K. — Ralph Stewart

Lee Greathouse of Edgartown was the fleetest of foot among 332 runners on Saturday in the 9th annual 5K Run for Camp Jabberwocky at Katama Farm, clocking in at 17:24. Race runner-up, Edouard Long of London, crossed the finish line in 17:37.

Rounding out the top 10 were: 3. Joey MacNeil, Tewksbury, 18:38; 4. Henry Driesen, Pelham, N.Y., 18:55; 5. Dennis Clark, Edgartown, 19:22; 6. Steven Eick, New York, 19:38; 7. William Gao, Lexington, 19:52; 8. Lawrence Czaplewski, Caldwell, N.J., 19:54; 9. Josh Suneby, Wellesley Hills, 20:09; and women’s winner Ann MacPhail of Plymouth, who finished in 20:14.

Zach Utz of Vineyard Haven placed 13th with a time of 20:44, and women’s runner-up Sarah McGowan of Belle Mead, N.J., was 20th overall with 21:32.

Five local runners placed in the next 20 positions: 26. Liam Conley, Edgartown, 22:23; 27; Christopher Edwards, Edgartown, 22:29; 32. Chris Cajolet, Vineyard Haven, 23:15; 35. Kyle Gieselman, Vineyard Haven, 23:40; and 39. Lily Moran, Edgartown, 23:58.

 

