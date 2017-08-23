Oak Bluffs selectmen make appointments aplenty

The board of selectmen unanimously approved the hiring of Tisbury contractor John Jones as local inspector. He will be hired on a six month probationary basis while he works with part time building inspectors Thomas Perry, retired building commissioner from Barnstable, and Eladio Gore, retired building inspector from Falmouth, who have been sharing duties since former building inspector Mark Barbadoro left in mid-May.

Town administrator Robert Whritenour said Mr. Jones, who has 25 years experience as a local builder, will work on his state building inspector certifications while working with Mr. Gore and Mr. Perry. Mr. Whritenour said the job had been advertised “for quite some time,” and that four or five qualified off-Island applicants eventually turned down the town’s offer. “We found someone who lives on the Island with experience in the building trade that Tom and Eladio felt was a good fit,” he said.

“This is a great opportunity, I’ve had my eye on this position for a while,” Mr. Jones said. “It’ll be good to get the training without having to be the main guy for a while. I’m really excited.”

Mr. Jones has a year to pass three tests, required by the state, to become the town building inspector.

Selectmen unanimously voted to appoint Kathy Taylor to the library Board of Trustees, from a roster of five candidates.

The board also unanimously appointed Robert Falkenburg to the Council on Aging Board of Directors.

Selectmen unanimously approved the opening of the 2017 scallop season. Recreational permit holders can begin on October 7 in Sengekontacket and outside waters, and on October 28 in Lagoon Pond. Commercial permit holders can begin on October 16 in Sengekontacket and October 30 in Lagoon Pond.

Police Chief Erik Blake informed the board that Patty Grant, temporary animal control officer for the town, has accepted an offer to become the full-time animal control officer.

Parks Commissioner Amy Billings informed the board that there will be no lifeguards at town beaches for the rest of the summer because the staff has gone back to school.