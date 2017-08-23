Oar and Paddle Regatta set for August 27

Join Island Spirit Kayak for their 26th annual Oar and Paddle Regatta on Sunday, August 27, at 10 am at Little Bridge at State Beach. Bring your four-legged friends as there are races for paddling with your dogs. Other categories include kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, row boating, canoeing, and a kid’s race. Sign-in is from 8:30 to 9:30 am. There will be a post-race BBQ. Medals and T-shirts will be given out; free kayak and SUP rental with registration, $35. You can pre-register online at islandspiritkayak.com or by calling 508-693-9727.