Obama family can still excite a crowd

A few rounds of golf, visits to local restaurants, a bike ride, and a trip to the Yoga Barn.

The vacation of former President Barack Obama and his family is playing out similar to what his vacations were like during seven of his eight years in the White House.

The family’s visit to Red Cat Kitchen in Oak Bluffs on Monday, August 14, had a rock-star vibe.

“I felt like it was the Beatles coming out,” said Tom Miller, who shared his video with The Times. “It was really exciting.”

On the tape, you can hear a throng of people screaming for the Obamas.

“Come back, come back, come back,” a male voice can be heard saying.

“Oh my God, Barack Obama,” shouts a female voice as the former president steps up onto the running boards of a Chevy Suburban, giving a couple of waves to the crowd before the motorcade, a much smaller one than when he was Commander in Chief, raced away.

“It made for an interesting pizza night,” said Mr. Miller, who went to Oak Bluffs for dinner at Giordano’s.

Unlike previous years when you could count on the press contingent following the president to fill in the blanks of the Obama vacation with daily dispatches, this one has been more private with only chance sightings confirming the presence of the Obama family on the Vineyard, like when folks spotted Michelle Obama heading into the Yoga Barn last week.

The family took time on Thursday to throw a college send-off party for their eldest, Malia Obama. They filled the private dining room at the Barn Bowl and Bistro with about 50 guests, and rented all 10 lanes for some smashing fun before Malia left for Harvard University.

The group bowled until they could bowl no more, shutting down the place at 11 pm. Before he left, Mr. Obama signed a large poster of himself bowling at the White House bowling lanes.

“He bowled a pretty good game,” said Alisun Armstrong, a manager at the Barn. Ms. Armstrong said one of the other dads beat Mr. Obama and insisted that she print out the score. Bragging rights can only take you so far when you’re playing against a former president.

The timing all makes sense. Boston.com is reporting that Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted in Cambridge on Monday, moving Malia into her dorm. Most freshmen at the Ivy League college were scheduled to move in Tuesday.

On Tuesday there was evidence the rest of the family had returned to the Island to finish up their vacation after jetting Malia to her new digs.

A spokeswoman for Garde East, the Vineyard Haven restaurant that has recently added seating on a marina deck, told The Times in an email that the former president dined there Tuesday night.

MV Times photo editor Stacey Rupolo contributed to this report.