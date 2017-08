Fire Chief John Schilling reported to selectmen that there will be one more Vineyard Haven Band concert on Sunday, August 27, from 8 to 9 pm.

Because Oak Bluffs moved its fireworks to Sunday night due to inclement weather, the Vineyard Haven concert and bonfire was cancelled, Chief Schilling said.

The decision to add the August 27 concert was met optimistically by selectmen.

“I am so happy about that,” selectman Melinda Loberg said.